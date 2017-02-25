Two Lamborghini models are being launched in India. Watch them in action

Play

Italian supercar manufacturer, Lamborghini, is turning its attention towards Indian shores. After launching the Huracan RWD Spyder on February 1, starting at an eye-popping Rs 3.45 crore, Lamborghini announced that its new flagship car, the Aventador S, will become available in the Indian market on March 3. The price? It starts at about Rs 4.32 crore.

The video above is a response to a first drive of the Huracan, which can hit a top speed of 319 kmph and goes from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds, and from 0 to 200 kmph in 10.4 seconds.

The video below is a review of the Aventador S, the first product from Lamborghini to feature four-wheel steering.

Play

In India, luxury cars often make the headlines for the wrong reasons. In Mumbai, a BJP MLA’s wife smashed a Lamborghini he gifted her against an auto-rickshaw, while Mulayam Singh Yadav’s younger son Prateek Yadav made news for driving a Rs 5-crore Lamborghini Huracan while Akhilesh Yadav and Mulayam were feuding.

Elsewhere, gymnast Dipa Karmakar sought to return the BMW she was gifted following her win at the Olympics because it proved difficult to maintain in her hometown. That only highlighted the fact that Indian roads and luxury sports cars rarely go well together.

In the video below uploaded on February 17, an angry crowd can be seeing pelting a passing Lamborghini Aventador and Ferrari 458 with stones.

Play

Here, bikers began chasing a Lamborghini Aventador SV Roadster, the only one of its kind in India. But the owner of the luxury car eventually stopped and allowed the bikers an opportunity to examine the car up close at his residence.

Play

However, none of this has perturbed the company. Speaking about the negative publicity, Sharad Agarwal, head of Lamborghini India, told The Economic Times, “Our customer comes from different backgrounds. What is more important is that they are very passionate about driving; they appreciate the Italian attributes of the car and somewhere they want to reflect that in their personality.”

In the same interview, Agarwal went on to explain why bad publicity won’t be harmful: “When people feel the time has arrived to own one and enjoy that experience, they buy one for themselves or for their loved ones. I leave it there. If someone has done well, has the aspiration and passion to drive one, Lamborghini is always on the top of the mind for customers. Publicity – good or bad – can’t be harmful.”.