Videos: Asking for votes with acronyms (and donkeys) is the new language of campaigning
Political speechwriters are in overdrive to coin amusing expansions.
In February 5, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav explained the meaning of the term scam. “Scam se desh ko bachana hai. We need to Save our Country from Amit Shah and Modi.” (Video above). This was, of course, in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s earlier barb: “This election is the BJP’s fight against SCAM – Samajwadi [Party], Congress, Akhilesh [Yadav] and Mayawati.” (Video below.)
This set off a mad chain reaction of coining acronyms. Congress party spokesperson Tom Vadakkan provided a Hindi translation of SCAM: “it is satta bhogi, kapti dhongi Amit Shah Modi [Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah are enjoying the government’s power and fooling citizens cunningly].”
Modi’s penchant for telescoping long-winded slogans into pithy acronyms is well-known. Now, as India moves into permanent election mode (General Elections 2019 is just over two years away) the campaign for the UP polls has shown anything, the list of acronyms in daily discourse will only grow larger.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also threw his hat into the mix. While his fellow political leaders looked at the negative connotations of SCAM, he gave the term a positive spin. “S – Service to the poor, C – Courage to speak the truth, A – Ability to deliver on promises, M Modesty,” Gandhi said (video below). He could have added a DUH for Damn, Unwittingly Hilarious.
Bahujan Samaj Party President Mayawati, meanwhile, translated (video below) the Prime Minister’s full name Narendra Damordas Modi to “Mr Negative Dalit Man”. This was in response to the PM’s own version of the BSP – “Behenji Sampatti Party”.
On Wednesday, Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah too joined the fray. Linking political rivals Congress, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party to 26/11 Mumbai attacker Ajmal Kasab, Shah asked the voters of UP’s Chauri Chaura to “get rid of Kasab: “Congress, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party”. One acronym, and the campaign took an even greater communal turn.
Reacting to the war of acronyms, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Mau Singhvi told NDTV, “There is a need to end acronyms...BJP’s repulsive thinking has been brought out. It shows the party’s communal mindset.”
Political leaders might have paid attention. The spotlight has shifted from acronyms to donkeys. Referring to advertisements about the Wild Ass sanctuary in the Rann of Kutch, Yadav said, “I request the century’s superstar [Amitabh Bachchan] to stop advertising for donkeys of Gujarat.”
Addressing a rally in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, Modi responded, “I take inspiration from a donkey. Donkeys are loyal to their masters and fulfil their responsibilities”, presumably referring to the in-fighting within the Samajwadi Party, before going on to add: “I am amazed at your discriminatory mindset which does not spare a donkey.”