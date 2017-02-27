Video: Researchers have developed brain-controlled typing for people with paralysis
New ways to communicate.
Now, someone who imagines they’re typing can actually type. Researchers at Stanford University have revealed a new interface that lets people with paralysis communicate faster with brain-controlled typing.
The system uses tiny electrode implants to control an on-screen cursor when a person imagines their hand movements.
The team believes that this is a major milestone especially for those who suffer from spinal cord injuries, neurodegenerative diseases and paralysis.
All a person has to do is essentially imagine moving their right hand, for example, to the letter “t” on the keyboard. This signal is picked up by the system which will slide out the letter on the screen.
In tests, the participants were able to type at varying rates, from 12 to up to 40 characters per minute – about six to eight words per minute.
The team hopes to develop the technique further and test it for other possibilities, such as people controlling a robotic arm or opening and closing doors remotely.
Researchers reckon that self-calibrating, implanted wireless systems (without a caregiver’s help) could be just five to ten years away.