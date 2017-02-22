Earlier this month, a wave of parody videos washed towards US President Donald Trump, asking their country to be placed second after “America First”.

One could be forgiven for thinking Trump was responding when he said a rally in Florida on Sunday, “You look at what happened last night in Sweden. Sweden, who would believe this?”

No one, obviously. Sweden hadn’t even made an “America First” video yet, unlike many of its European peers and even India. So it decided to go ahead and make one.

(Trump, of course, may have meant to refer to Sehwan in Pakistan, where a terrorist bombing did take place.)

But while twitter boiled under the hashtag #LastNightInSweden, with suggestions on what it could have been that Trump was referring to, Swedes saw this as opportunity to clarify what had actually happened in Sweden (almost nothing) and thank Trump for making the country second (video above).

Two birds, one stone.

In case you’re wondering what Trump actually meant, here’s what he tweeted.

My statement as to what's happening in Sweden was in reference to a story that was broadcast on @FoxNews concerning immigrants & Sweden. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 19, 2017

He explained he had been watching a Fox News segment with a documentary filmmaker who claims the Swedish government is covering up a violent crisis stemming from the country’s acceptance of Muslim immigrants. Swedish officials called the report false.

At a news conference, Sweden’s current prime minister, Stefan Lofven, said, “We must all take responsibility for using facts correctly and for verifying anything we spread.”