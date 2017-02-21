Play

Kim Jong-nam, half-brother of North Korean authoritarian leader Kim Jong-un, was murdered in Malaysia on February 14. According to officials, he was stabbed by poisoned needles before attackers escaped the site. By Saturday, the authorities had arrested four suspects – an Indonesian woman, a Malaysian man, a woman with a Vietnamese passport, and a North Korean national.

While a diplomatic crossfire is underway, footage released by Japanese broadcaster Fuji TV purports to capture the minutes before the assassination. In the video above, which comes from CCTV footage from the site, the incident is seen from two angles.

A woman in white walks towards a man, grab his face from the back with both hands and then walks away. It is believed that Kim Jong-nam was killed by a fast-acting poison injected into his face.