History repeats itself, first as tragedy, then as farce.

Bollywood cult movies also repeat themselves, first as remakes, then as campaign films.

That’s what had happened to Don, which has gone from Amitabh Bachchan to Akhilesh Yadav. A spoof trailer, Don – Akhilesh Returns, plays around with face-swapping, with the Samajwadi Party’s Yadav replacing Shah Rukh Khan as Don, while Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati plays Roma Priyanka Chopra’s Roma. And Prime Minister Narendra Modi substitutes Om Puri as officer Vishal Malik.

The outcome is some hilarious lip-syncing and action-packed visuals despite the amateurish editing.

This is Beyondust Digital Studio’s second such “trailer” for Yadav, after a version of Raees.