See what is the irony of BMC; what could have been done in Mumbai and we will do with BJP led BMC.. #Vote4BJP#BJP4BMC pic.twitter.com/w59YRTrbIF — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) February 18, 2017

In the lead up to the municipal corporation elections in Mumbai, scheduled for February 21, rivals Shiv Sena and the BJP are locked in a fiery battle of accusations. Both parties have thrown charges of corruption at each other, and have even used animation for added effect.

In the video above, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis fires another salvo at the Shiv Sena-led Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, alleging high levels of corruption.

Trouble is, his party has been a coalition partner in the BMC for the past 20 years. The alliance finally broke with the January 26 announcement from the Shiv Sena, stating that it would no longer fight elections in conjunction with the BJP.

So, while Fadnavis speaks of the irony of the BMC’s huge budget – larger than those of some of India’s states – the irony he glosses over is that he is effectively accusing his own party of colluding in the corrupt ways of India’s richest municipality.

The results of the elections will be announced on February 23.