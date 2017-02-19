animal planet

Watch: A crocodile, an armadillo, a constrictor, a sloth and a 13-year-old boy walk into a TV studio

'Crocodile Hunter' Steve Irwin's son had 'The Tonight Show' host Jimmy Fallon bemused.

Remember ‘crocodile hunter’ Steve Irwin? Watch his 13-year-old son present animals on a talk show

Steve Irwin was the reason that crocodiles were – and maybe still are for some –fascinating. Regular viewers of the Animal Planet channel on TV during the late 1990s would know this.

Irwin, an Australian nature expert, was well known for his wildlife documentary television series Crocodile Hunter, co-hosted with his wife Terri Irwin. He died on September 4, 2006 after being pierced in the chest by a stingray barb while filming an underwater documentary film titled Ocean’s Deadliest.

Almost 11 years after his death, his 13-year-old Robert son took the legacy forward, introducing a dwarf crocodile, a red-tail boa and two sloths on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

While Fallon was amazed at the sight of the creatures, many viewers were teary eyed. Some of them posted their memories of the time Steve Irwin had introduced his two children – Bindi and Robert – then just a few years old.

“It’s like finding out someone you thought was dead, never really died,” said one Redditor admitting to getting teary-eyed while watching the show.

For those who unfamiliar with Steven Irwin, here’s a video of him handling a boa, unflinching after being bitten by the snake. Instead, he apologised:

