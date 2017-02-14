Title

× Close

Video

News. Politics. Culture

American presidents

Watch: John Oliver returns to mock Donald Trump's version of truth (and sources of news)

“We have a president capable of standing in the rain and saying it was a sunny day.”

by 
Play

After two long months of air, US talk show host John Oliver returned with a new episode of his show Last Week Tonight to take on the US President Donald Trump’s version of the truth.

In the segment titled Truth Vs Trump, Oliver dealt with four questions: “How did we get a pathological liar in the White House? Where are his lies coming from? Why do so many people believe him? And what can we possibly do about it?”

Oliver also broke down how Trump makes his statements: “There is a pattern here: Trump sees something that jibes with his worldview, doesn’t check it, half-remembers it and then passes it on, at which point it takes on a life of its own and appears to validate itself.”

And why that becomes a problem: “If you get your news from similar sources to him, as many, many, many people do, he doesn’t look like a crank, he looks like the first president to ever tell you the real truth.”

Oliver ended with what could be the only way to reach the US President – by putting advertisements on cable news channels during programmes such as Morning Joe, Fox & Friends, and New Day, all of which the US President is known to watch.

Play

In advance of his upcoming season, Oliver had dropped by on Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show and the duo spoke about the Last Week Tonight host’s fear of being deported, comedy in Trump’s America and how covering the Trump administration is “exhausting”.

“Almost every global flashpoint can be traced back to a moustachioed British man drawing a straight line on a map and saying, ‘There we go. Learn to live with it’,” says Oliver when speaking about Britain’s colonial past and the comparison to America today.

Speaking about the other popular British symbol — James Bond, Colbert wondered whether the next actor to play the spy could be Oliver. “That would be a real curveball,” Oliver said.

In another segment, the duo enacted a mock Bedford of Bedfordshire’s Community Calendar, Oliver’s hometown.

Play
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BULLETIN BY 

Five memes that explain why you need a toothpaste for your payday

That payday smile won’t shine itself.

Five memes that explain why you need a toothpaste for your payday
Image credit:  publicdomainpictures.net

At the end of the month, every salaried professional experiences a wide range of feelings. First, there’s extreme possessiveness - after spending several days trying to live off whatever little is left from paying bills and all those shopping binges, you’re understandably cranky and unwilling to part with the cash you have.

Giphy
Giphy

Then the week of payday arrives and you can finally breathe a sigh of relief again. As the glorious day comes closer, you can’t contain your excitement.

Giphy
Giphy

And then payday dawns and the world gets to behold an interesting phenomenon - your payday-wala smile. It is instantly recognizable as something different and special - it stretches across your face, from ear to ear and is mirrored on the faces of your colleagues. Soon the excitement wears off and you are at complete peace. You have worked hard, you’ve earned your keep, you are in Zen mode.

Giphy
Giphy

But is there a way to make payday even happier? And make your payday smile last even longer? You may be astonished to learn there is. A way that will make you so much happier – your smile will gradually consume most of your face and need extra grooming. In fact, you might have to consider getting a special toothpaste, the Happier Toothpaste to care for the smile you have on that happier payday.

So how can you get more salary in-hand on your payday? Simple – invest in Equity Linked Savings Schemes or ELSS. These are open-ended equity Mutual Funds, with a 3 year lock-in period, that not only help you save tax but also have potential for wealth creation.

Giphy
Giphy

The icing on the cake is that the dividends from these funds are also tax free. So ELSS means more salary in-hand for you today, more potential growth for you tomorrow! To know more about ELSS and to get your own Happier Toothpaste, click here.

Statutory Details: Axis Mutual Fund has been established as a Trust under the Indian Trusts Act, 1882, sponsored by Axis Bank Ltd. (liability restricted to Rs. 1 Lakh). Trustee: Axis Mutual Fund Trustee Ltd. Investment Manager: Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd. (the AMC). Risk Factors:Axis Bank Ltd. is not liable or responsible for any loss or shortfall resulting from the operation of the scheme.

Mutual Fund Investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Axis Mutual Fund and not by the Scroll editorial team.

× Close

PreviousNext