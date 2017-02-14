Watch: John Oliver returns to mock Donald Trump's version of truth (and sources of news)

Play

After two long months of air, US talk show host John Oliver returned with a new episode of his show Last Week Tonight to take on the US President Donald Trump’s version of the truth.

In the segment titled Truth Vs Trump, Oliver dealt with four questions: “How did we get a pathological liar in the White House? Where are his lies coming from? Why do so many people believe him? And what can we possibly do about it?”

Oliver also broke down how Trump makes his statements: “There is a pattern here: Trump sees something that jibes with his worldview, doesn’t check it, half-remembers it and then passes it on, at which point it takes on a life of its own and appears to validate itself.”

And why that becomes a problem: “If you get your news from similar sources to him, as many, many, many people do, he doesn’t look like a crank, he looks like the first president to ever tell you the real truth.”

Oliver ended with what could be the only way to reach the US President – by putting advertisements on cable news channels during programmes such as Morning Joe, Fox & Friends, and New Day, all of which the US President is known to watch.



Play

In advance of his upcoming season, Oliver had dropped by on Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show and the duo spoke about the Last Week Tonight host’s fear of being deported, comedy in Trump’s America and how covering the Trump administration is “exhausting”.

“Almost every global flashpoint can be traced back to a moustachioed British man drawing a straight line on a map and saying, ‘There we go. Learn to live with it’,” says Oliver when speaking about Britain’s colonial past and the comparison to America today.

Speaking about the other popular British symbol — James Bond, Colbert wondered whether the next actor to play the spy could be Oliver. “That would be a real curveball,” Oliver said.

In another segment, the duo enacted a mock Bedford of Bedfordshire’s Community Calendar, Oliver’s hometown.