Title

× Close

Video

News. Politics. Culture

Extreme Weather

Watch: You've never seen lightning looking like this (and nor had this Space Station astronaut)

'Blue lightning' is hotly debated but not observed very often.

by 
Play

As the International Space Station flew 245 miles (approximately 500 km) above the Bay of Bengal, Danish astronaut Andreas Mogensen captured 245 blue flashes (video above). These were the clearest documentation of “hotly debated, but poorly observed” type of lightning known as blue jets.

Using an incredibly sensitive camera, Morgensen took photos of thunderstorms during his mission aboard the ISS in 2015. His research was part of an ongoing experiment to capture footage of rare weather events from space. According to the European Space Agency, this is the clearest footage of blue jets ever captured.

“It is not every day that you get to capture a new weather phenomenon on film, so I am very pleased with the result,” Mogensen said in an ESA statement. “According to the researchers, this is the first time they’ve ever seen this blue lightning shoot up like that,” he added.

At the end of the year, scientists hope to install a new camera at the station. It will be mounted outside to help unlock the mysteries of phenomena such as blue jets in the Earth’s upper atmosphere.

In the video below, Morgenson discusses his findings and explains the experiments he conducted.

Play
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BULLETIN BY 

Five memes that explain why you need a toothpaste for your payday

That payday smile won’t shine itself.

Five memes that explain why you need a toothpaste for your payday
Image credit:  publicdomainpictures.net

At the end of the month, every salaried professional experiences a wide range of feelings. First, there’s extreme possessiveness - after spending several days trying to live off whatever little is left from paying bills and all those shopping binges, you’re understandably cranky and unwilling to part with the cash you have.

Giphy
Giphy

Then the week of payday arrives and you can finally breathe a sigh of relief again. As the glorious day comes closer, you can’t contain your excitement.

Giphy
Giphy

And then payday dawns and the world gets to behold an interesting phenomenon - your payday-wala smile. It is instantly recognizable as something different and special - it stretches across your face, from ear to ear and is mirrored on the faces of your colleagues. Soon the excitement wears off and you are at complete peace. You have worked hard, you’ve earned your keep, you are in Zen mode.

Giphy
Giphy

But is there a way to make payday even happier? And make your payday smile last even longer? You may be astonished to learn there is. A way that will make you so much happier – your smile will gradually consume most of your face and need extra grooming. In fact, you might have to consider getting a special toothpaste, the Happier Toothpaste to care for the smile you have on that happier payday.

So how can you get more salary in-hand on your payday? Simple – invest in Equity Linked Savings Schemes or ELSS. These are open-ended equity Mutual Funds, with a 3 year lock-in period, that not only help you save tax but also have potential for wealth creation.

Giphy
Giphy

The icing on the cake is that the dividends from these funds are also tax free. So ELSS means more salary in-hand for you today, more potential growth for you tomorrow! To know more about ELSS and to get your own Happier Toothpaste, click here.

Statutory Details: Axis Mutual Fund has been established as a Trust under the Indian Trusts Act, 1882, sponsored by Axis Bank Ltd. (liability restricted to Rs. 1 Lakh). Trustee: Axis Mutual Fund Trustee Ltd. Investment Manager: Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd. (the AMC). Risk Factors:Axis Bank Ltd. is not liable or responsible for any loss or shortfall resulting from the operation of the scheme.

Mutual Fund Investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Axis Mutual Fund and not by the Scroll editorial team.

× Close

PreviousNext