Videos: Elon Musk's Tesla electric car might be coming to India. Here's what you need to know

At Rs 23 lakh plus import duty, even the cheapest model will have a steep price-tag.

Electric car-maker Tesla may launch one of its models in India between June and September 2017, Chief Executive Officer of Tesla Motors Elon Musk said on Tuesday. In the video above Musk explains how electric cars work.

The cheapest model of the car – which needs no petrol or diesel – currently costs $35,000 (approximately Rs 23 lakh) but with heavy import duties, it will be much more expensive. The Model 3, which is touted as the vehicle of the future, can go from 0-60 mph (approximately 0-100 kmph) in six seconds.

The video below examines whether electric cars are really green after all. The electric car is only as green as the energy grid it is plugged into. And with 60 per cent of the grid in India running on electricity generated from coal, that’s still not very clean energy. But it’s better than carbon-based fuels.

The video below is of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Tesla offices in Palo Alto. Musk had said that he and Modi talked about how batteries and solar panels could be the future of electricity generation for India, particularly in rural areas, and how India could move directly to renewable forms of energy.

Five memes that explain why you need a toothpaste for your payday
