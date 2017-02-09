Watch: Samajwadi Party and Congress recruit 'Bulleya' singer to hit the bullseye in UP
The campaign song, titled 'Ye Hui Na Baat', is by Amit Mishra, who sang the hit from 'Ae Dil Hai Muskhil'.
In a country obsessed with movies and music, what better way to list out your achievements and throw a gauntlet to the opposition than recruit the makers of a hit Bollywood song.
For their coalition for the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party and Congress have recruited the services of lyricist Rajshekhar (Tanu Weds Manu), composer Krsna Solo, and singer Amit Mishra, who crooned last year’s hit Bulleya from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.
The campaign song, titled Ye Hui Na Baat, highlights the duo’s (relative) youth and why their combination will be difficult for the opposition.
Here’s another song – a take-off on Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai from the Salman Khan-starrer Sultan – that’s been used to promote the Rahul-Akhilesh partnership. Its title has become an oft-repeated phrase during rallies and press conferences: Cycle Ko Hath Pasand Hai, UP Ko Ye Sath Pasand Hai (The Cycle likes the Hand, UP likes this partnership).
In the past, the same song was adapted as UP Ko Akhilesh Pasand Hai.
And then there was the earlier classic, Man Se Hai Mulayam, a reworking of Billy Joel’s hit We Didn’t Start The Fire.