Title

× Close

Video

News. Politics. Culture

Election campaign

Watch: When 'Raees' meets the UP elections, you no longer know which politician is Shah Rukh Khan

Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi, Narendra Modi. Imagine all of them playing the protagonist in 'Raees'.

by 

Always be who you are unless you can be a Bollywood hero. Then be a Bollywood hero.

Strategists of politicians trawling for votes certainly seem to think so. There’s Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat with six pack abs in a version of Baahubali that will not set the box-office on fire, and, now, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav as the hero in a new look Raees.

Even though morphing the faces of political leaders into those of Bollywood heroes may not have been commissioned by the parties themselves, the poorly edited videos are delightful, if not effective.

And so the video below starts with Akhilesh Yadav’s footage in sync with Shah Rukh Khan’s thuggish dialogues.

What follows is the hilarious entry and exit of familiar faces from the Samajwadi Party, such as Dimple Yadav, Mulayam Sngh Yadav, Shivpal Yadav, and its ally, the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Prime Narendra Narendra Modi’s face replaces that of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the policeman in the film who coldly remarks, “Zyada ooncha mat ud, kat jayega.” (Don’t soar too high, you’ll fall flat.)

Play

Raees is such a hit that animators couldn’t resist replacing Shah Rukh Khan’s face with that of Modi’s, who is a former chief minister of Gujarat. After all, that’s where the film is set. “Gujarat ke hawa mein vyapar hai saheb.” (Business is borne on the very air of Gujarat, sir.)

For good measure, the video below throws Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and business tycoon Mukesh Ambani into the mix along with Modi.

Play

“Ammi jaan kehti thi koi dhanda chhota nahin hota, aur dhandhe se bada koi dharm nahi hota.” (Ammi says no business is too small and nothing is bigger than business.)

Youtube Channel Pati Patni Noke Joke thought that this line from Raaes would be an apt one from Rahul Gandhi’s perspective. Gandhi’s nemesis here is seen to be Modi, who, even after being morphed twice in different roles, doesn’t fail to generate laughter.

Play
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BULLETIN BY 

Five memes that explain why you need a toothpaste for your payday

That payday smile won’t shine itself.

Five memes that explain why you need a toothpaste for your payday
Image credit:  publicdomainpictures.net

At the end of the month, every salaried professional experiences a wide range of feelings. First, there’s extreme possessiveness - after spending several days trying to live off whatever little is left from paying bills and all those shopping binges, you’re understandably cranky and unwilling to part with the cash you have.

Giphy
Giphy

Then the week of payday arrives and you can finally breathe a sigh of relief again. As the glorious day comes closer, you can’t contain your excitement.

Giphy
Giphy

And then payday dawns and the world gets to behold an interesting phenomenon - your payday-wala smile. It is instantly recognizable as something different and special - it stretches across your face, from ear to ear and is mirrored on the faces of your colleagues. Soon the excitement wears off and you are at complete peace. You have worked hard, you’ve earned your keep, you are in Zen mode.

Giphy
Giphy

But is there a way to make payday even happier? And make your payday smile last even longer? You may be astonished to learn there is. A way that will make you so much happier – your smile will gradually consume most of your face and need extra grooming. In fact, you might have to consider getting a special toothpaste, the Happier Toothpaste to care for the smile you have on that happier payday.

So how can you get more salary in-hand on your payday? Simple – invest in Equity Linked Savings Schemes or ELSS. These are open-ended equity Mutual Funds, with a 3 year lock-in period, that not only help you save tax but also have potential for wealth creation.

Giphy
Giphy

The icing on the cake is that the dividends from these funds are also tax free. So ELSS means more salary in-hand for you today, more potential growth for you tomorrow! To know more about ELSS and to get your own Happier Toothpaste, click here.

Statutory Details: Axis Mutual Fund has been established as a Trust under the Indian Trusts Act, 1882, sponsored by Axis Bank Ltd. (liability restricted to Rs. 1 Lakh). Trustee: Axis Mutual Fund Trustee Ltd. Investment Manager: Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd. (the AMC). Risk Factors:Axis Bank Ltd. is not liable or responsible for any loss or shortfall resulting from the operation of the scheme.

Mutual Fund Investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Axis Mutual Fund and not by the Scroll editorial team.

× Close

PreviousNext