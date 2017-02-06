Video: Journalist beaten up by TDP MLA's brother for allegedly writing a 'negative report'
Do political families consider themselves above the law?
Just a day after freelance journalist Sandhya Ravishankar published a four-part investigation into illegal sand-mining in Chennai, she was threatened and slandered. Now, another similar incident has come to light.
On Sunday, Swamulu, the brother of Telugu Desam Party MLA Amanchi Krishna Mohan, attacked M Nagarjuna Reddy, a senior journalist, for publishing a news report that was considered negative to Mohan’s interests.
In the story, The New Indian Express reported, Reddy, a local television journalist who runs a monthly magazine, had alleged that Krishna Mohan and his brother had borrowed loans from banks by using the names of eligible candidates who belonged to economically backward sections. He wrote that the duo never paid back the loans and when the banks approached the official borrowers, they turned out to have no knowledge of these loans.
In the video above, captured by ANI News, Swamulu and his aides can be seen attacking Reddy, while none of the passersby attempt to stop him. Reddy is said to be in a critical condition, following the attack.
After the video went viral on social media, the Chirala police registered a case against Sawmulu and 28 of his followers.