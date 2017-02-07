'Lies. Just gas': Watch how rapper Sofia Ashraf took on the plan to make Sasikala the Tamil Nadu CM

On Sunday, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam announced its decision to elevate general secretary VK Sasikala to the post of the chief minister of Tamil Nadu. While the move was anticipated, it still led to some political protest, with a petition being filed in the Supreme Court against it.

To some, the decision is a blow to democracy in the state. One of them is rapper and social activist Sofia Ashraf, who has in the past protested against mercury dumping and against Dow Chemicals for its inactivity after the Bhopal gas tragedy.

Supported by her phone and a band of four, Ashraf took to the streets near Poes Garden in Chennai, near the official residence of the chief minister, to broadcast a protest song live on Facebook.

“We are extremely disturbed at what is happening in Tamil Nadu,” Ashraf begins in the video. “Democracy has taken a huge hit. Here is what we feel about it.”

“My vote wasn’t for you,” the band raps in unison in Tamil. “Did I ask you for aid? Did I ask you for your seat?”

They continue criticising the policies of the state government. “Your manifesto is half baked. What are you gonna offer now? Ministers who have been elected without elections are not welcome. We will put an end to this. Democracy is dead!”

The band was eventually stopped by the police who, Ashraf alleged, asked her: “How can you dress like this and walk out at this time?”