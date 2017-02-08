Watch: A doctor explain today's greatest global health threats (and what India has to do with it)

Play

What are the greatest global health threats facing humanity?

Larry Brilliant – American physician, epidemiologist, technologist, author and former director of Google’s philanthropic arm, Google.org – has an answer.

He divides the threats into two categories: “One, of course, would be the biology...the Ebola, Zika, bird flu, swine flu...But far more than that are the kind of centrifugal forces that are pulling us a part as a nation, pulling us apart as a world, the deterioration of all of the international and national organisations that we depend upon to keep us safe.”

Brilliant goes on to outline the failures of the United Nations, the World Health Organisation, and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. He also points to Donald Trump’s policies as a problem before adding, “On the biology side, in the last 30 years we’ve had 30 novel, heretofore unknown, diseases that jumped from animals to humans – they’re almost all viruses. In addition to Ebola and Zika and bird flu and swine flu we have coronaviruses like SARS and MERS, we have arboviruses and a lot of other viruses that continue to jump at the rate of about one a year.”

He ends by talking about a visit to the Google’s India headquarters in Hyderabad: