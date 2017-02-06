Watch: 'Saturday Night Live' continues to mock Donald Trump, adding Steve Bannon for good measure
Baldwin as the US President tells other heads of state to 'prepare for war'.
US President Donald Trump has had a busy first two weeks in office. Exhausted, he promptly took a vacation.
After passing a widely condemned executive order banning refugees from seven countries, Trump has been in the news for his series of phone calls around the world. The ban has been suspended since then, providing respite to immigrants. And Saturday Night Live is back to taking on the US President, this time featuring Trump’s chief strategist Steve Bannon as the grim reaper.
In the pre-credits sequence of the latest episode, Baldwin as Trump calls various world leaders, including German chancellor Angela Merkel – who answers the phone with hope, saying, “Barack Obama, I miss you”. Baldwin’s Trump tells Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull that “everyone loves the Muslim ban”, and Mexican president Enrique Nieta that his country must pay for the wall. All the phone calls end with Trump telling his counterparts to “prepare to go to war”.
When none of his allies help him, the grim reaper tells him to call a weak country to “show them the might of war”. So they decide to call Zimbabwe but that doesn’t go too well either.