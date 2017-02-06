Title

× Close

Video

News. Politics. Culture

endangered species

Remember King Julien from ‘Madagascar’? Lemurs like him are losing their home

Greed and poverty are pushing the primates towards extinction.

by 

Two thousand years ago, when Madagascar was untouched by humans, lemurs as large as gorillas, weighing 200 kg, flourished on the island off the eastern coast of Africa.

Today, the giant lemur can be only found as fossils. Worse, the modern lemur – ranging in size from 2.5 inches to that of a mouse – will soon be extinct too.

Their nemesis, humans, are making it difficult for the species to survive in the wild. Some people hunt them, collecting their young for the pet trade. But the biggest threat is habitat loss, for they are being driven by everything from logging and agriculture to climate change.

Lemurs were named after “lemures,” a term from Roman mythology that means ghosts or spirits, thanks to the nocturnal habits and slow pace of the species.

The only lemurs that are active during daylight are the ring-tailed lemur, the iconic primate immortalised in the 2005 animated movie Madagascar as King Ringtail Julien XIII. The “Lord of the Lemurs,” voiced by comedian Sacha Baron Cohen, taught us how to “move it” and laugh at his antics.

The way the species are surviving in today’s harsh habitats shows how dire the situation has become. True, there are conservation efforts by locals too, as seen in the video above, but years of mismanagement, political instability and poverty are taking their toll.

If King Julien had existed in real life, he might have described humans the way his film counterpart had: “They are aliens! Savage aliens from the savage future!”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BULLETIN BY 

Five memes that explain why you need a toothpaste for your payday

That payday smile won’t shine itself.

Five memes that explain why you need a toothpaste for your payday
Image credit:  publicdomainpictures.net

At the end of the month, every salaried professional experiences a wide range of feelings. First, there’s extreme possessiveness - after spending several days trying to live off whatever little is left from paying bills and all those shopping binges, you’re understandably cranky and unwilling to part with the cash you have.

Giphy
Giphy

Then the week of payday arrives and you can finally breathe a sigh of relief again. As the glorious day comes closer, you can’t contain your excitement.

Giphy
Giphy

And then payday dawns and the world gets to behold an interesting phenomenon - your payday-wala smile. It is instantly recognizable as something different and special - it stretches across your face, from ear to ear and is mirrored on the faces of your colleagues. Soon the excitement wears off and you are at complete peace. You have worked hard, you’ve earned your keep, you are in Zen mode.

Giphy
Giphy

But is there a way to make payday even happier? And make your payday smile last even longer? You may be astonished to learn there is. A way that will make you so much happier – your smile will gradually consume most of your face and need extra grooming. In fact, you might have to consider getting a special toothpaste, the Happier Toothpaste to care for the smile you have on that happier payday.

So how can you get more salary in-hand on your payday? Simple – invest in Equity Linked Savings Schemes or ELSS. These are open-ended equity Mutual Funds, with a 3 year lock-in period, that not only help you save tax but also have potential for wealth creation.

Giphy
Giphy

The icing on the cake is that the dividends from these funds are also tax free. So ELSS means more salary in-hand for you today, more potential growth for you tomorrow! To know more about ELSS and to get your own Happier Toothpaste, click here.

Statutory Details: Axis Mutual Fund has been established as a Trust under the Indian Trusts Act, 1882, sponsored by Axis Bank Ltd. (liability restricted to Rs. 1 Lakh). Trustee: Axis Mutual Fund Trustee Ltd. Investment Manager: Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd. (the AMC). Risk Factors:Axis Bank Ltd. is not liable or responsible for any loss or shortfall resulting from the operation of the scheme.

Mutual Fund Investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Axis Mutual Fund and not by the Scroll editorial team.

× Close

PreviousNext