Title

× Close

Video

News. Politics. Culture

daredevils

Watch: This daredevil can't stop climbing skyscrapers around the world

James Kingston has been caught by the police more than once.

by 
Play

It seems nothing can deter British daredevil James Kingston from attempting to climb the tallest structures in different parts of the world.

Kingston has managed to climb cranes, buildings and bridges around the world, posting videos along the way. One false step, and he would have plunged to possible death.

He posted a video recently from a stunt in the United States where he was caught by the police and questioned by a stern officer. “Do you realise you’re in the United States of America?”, the police ask him in the clip.

This isn’t the first time Kingston has run into trouble with local authorities while climbing. He was previously jailed in Dubai for his capers and interrogated by the police in Paris where he managed to climb the Eiffel Tower late at night.

Kingston talks about the experience in his book, Never Look Down, adding that the tower felt out of reach at first because it is a “special” building. “You don’t really think of climbing things like that,” he said.

His new video is scary, glorious and terrifying all at the same time as he makes his way to the top of the building, providing spectacular and dizzying views and prompting viewers to confess how nervous they get when watching him.

Ironically, Kingston used to be afraid of heights and started climbing to get over that fear.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BULLETIN BY 

Five memes that explain why you need a toothpaste for your payday

That payday smile won’t shine itself.

Five memes that explain why you need a toothpaste for your payday
Image credit:  publicdomainpictures.net

At the end of the month, every salaried professional experiences a wide range of feelings. First, there’s extreme possessiveness - after spending several days trying to live off whatever little is left from paying bills and all those shopping binges, you’re understandably cranky and unwilling to part with the cash you have.

Giphy
Giphy

Then the week of payday arrives and you can finally breathe a sigh of relief again. As the glorious day comes closer, you can’t contain your excitement.

Giphy
Giphy

And then payday dawns and the world gets to behold an interesting phenomenon - your payday-wala smile. It is instantly recognizable as something different and special - it stretches across your face, from ear to ear and is mirrored on the faces of your colleagues. Soon the excitement wears off and you are at complete peace. You have worked hard, you’ve earned your keep, you are in Zen mode.

Giphy
Giphy

But is there a way to make payday even happier? And make your payday smile last even longer? You may be astonished to learn there is. A way that will make you so much happier – your smile will gradually consume most of your face and need extra grooming. In fact, you might have to consider getting a special toothpaste, the Happier Toothpaste to care for the smile you have on that happier payday.

So how can you get more salary in-hand on your payday? Simple – invest in Equity Linked Savings Schemes or ELSS. These are open-ended equity Mutual Funds, with a 3 year lock-in period, that not only help you save tax but also have potential for wealth creation.

Giphy
Giphy

The icing on the cake is that the dividends from these funds are also tax free. So ELSS means more salary in-hand for you today, more potential growth for you tomorrow! To know more about ELSS and to get your own Happier Toothpaste, click here.

Statutory Details: Axis Mutual Fund has been established as a Trust under the Indian Trusts Act, 1882, sponsored by Axis Bank Ltd. (liability restricted to Rs. 1 Lakh). Trustee: Axis Mutual Fund Trustee Ltd. Investment Manager: Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd. (the AMC). Risk Factors:Axis Bank Ltd. is not liable or responsible for any loss or shortfall resulting from the operation of the scheme.

Mutual Fund Investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Axis Mutual Fund and not by the Scroll editorial team.

× Close

PreviousNext