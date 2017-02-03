Watch: This daredevil can't stop climbing skyscrapers around the world

Play

It seems nothing can deter British daredevil James Kingston from attempting to climb the tallest structures in different parts of the world.

Kingston has managed to climb cranes, buildings and bridges around the world, posting videos along the way. One false step, and he would have plunged to possible death.

He posted a video recently from a stunt in the United States where he was caught by the police and questioned by a stern officer. “Do you realise you’re in the United States of America?”, the police ask him in the clip.

This isn’t the first time Kingston has run into trouble with local authorities while climbing. He was previously jailed in Dubai for his capers and interrogated by the police in Paris where he managed to climb the Eiffel Tower late at night.

Kingston talks about the experience in his book, Never Look Down, adding that the tower felt out of reach at first because it is a “special” building. “You don’t really think of climbing things like that,” he said.

His new video is scary, glorious and terrifying all at the same time as he makes his way to the top of the building, providing spectacular and dizzying views and prompting viewers to confess how nervous they get when watching him.

Ironically, Kingston used to be afraid of heights and started climbing to get over that fear.