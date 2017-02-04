Watch: Budweiser joins other companies in reminding America of its immigrant origins
Although the ad was made before the ban, it became specially relevant afterwards.
One fallout of US President Donald Trump’s executive order cracking down on immigration is the string of stories of refugees’ and immigrants’ contribution to America’s economy and culture.
In a rare instance, corporations have also joined the protests against Trump and his policies. First, Starbucks announced plans to hire 10,000 refugees, which immediately elicited a #BanStarbucks hashtag from pro-Trump groups. However, as a fact check pointed out, the Starbucks CEO actually said it would employ 10,000 refugees over five years across 75 countries in which it operates.
Now, beermaker Budweiser has entered the fray with its Superbowl ad, while attempting to evoke nostalgia about its origins. “You don’t look like you’re from around here.” “We don’t want you here.” “Go back home.” These are phrases common to Trump’s America, but they are also something that Adolphus Busch, the company’s founder, faced as he journeyed from Germany to the United States before settling in St Louis, Missouri, where he set up the global beer company.
The company, however, said, “We believe beer should be bipartisan, and did not set out to create a piece of political commentary; however, we recognise that you can’t reference the American Dream today without being part of the conversation.”