fighting corruption

Watch: a lesson from Romanians in how to hit the streets to protest against corruption

"Our chances are small but it is important to fight."

Romania’s corruption levels are so high that there is apparently no room anymore in prisons for officials and politicians found guilty of it.

To ease this condition, as the government reasoned, an emergency decree was issued reducing the penalty for corruption, thereby allowing politicians to avoid criminal prosecution.

The controversial law was adopted on Tuesday night. The next day, over 250,000 Romanians were on the streets protesting despite freezing temperatures.

Bucharest 29.01.2017 protest #protest #coruptiaucide #street #Bucharest #romania #instagram

A photo posted by Dan Mihai Balanescu (@danmihaibalanescu) on

The protesters saw the decree as a way for convicted politicians and those under investigation to escape justice.

“Repeal it, then leave,” protesters shouted. “Thieves, thieves.” Many waved Romanian national flags.

Demonstrations in the capital Bucharest, along with 55 other towns and cities, called for the resignation of the Social Democrat-led government, which has been in office for less than a month, amidst international criticism of the administration.

We brought you flowers.

A photo posted by O a n a I v a n ♎️ (@oana.ivan) on

The rally in the capital ended peacefully, but after people left the square, a group of about 300 soccer ultras threw fireworks and stones at riot police.

“Our chances are small but it is important to fight,” said Gabriela Constantin, a 36-year-old architect to Reuters.

An NGO worker told The Guardian how the decree was a reminder of the difficult conditions under the communist government, which she didn’t want her children to see again.

The government’s action has been criticised as the biggest retreat on anti-corruption reforms since the country joined the EU in 2007.

Critics say the main beneficiary of the decree would be Social Democrat chairman Liviu Dragnea, who is currently on trial for vote rigging last year.

Romania’s top judicial watchdog has filed a constitutional court challenge to the decree, which will take effect in 10 days unless blocked by a court ruling.

Meanwhile in Romania #tineriada #neamsaturat #protestpasnic #venimcutotii #oprimcoruptia #hailaprotest

A photo posted by Mihaela Pasculea (@imlookingthroughu) on

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
