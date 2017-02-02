Watch: Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav's road show in Lucknow quickly became a comedy of errors

Luck doesn’t seem to favour Congress scion Rahul Gandhi. In January, he took a page out of the prime minister’s book with an aggressive speech against demonetisation and Narendra Modi in Delhi. But he’s back to being the butt of jokes on social media. When he’s not busy waking up “last night in the morning”, he fumbles his way through press conferences.

Recently, after the Congress vice-president and Uttar Pradesh’s Samajwadi Party Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav joined hands in what they termed a “historic alliance” between their parties for the UP elections, the duo took out a 12-km road show and rally in Lucknow. The video above catches Gandhi in one of his signature faux pas moments.

When a representative of the the “number one” local news channel J News asked Gandhi what their alliance offers Muslims since the BJP hasn’t singled a single candidate from the religion.

“Modiji also says I am number one,” Gandhi responded. “Just like you said, ‘I am number one.’ The only difference between you and him is that you say, ‘I am number one and he is number two.’ But Modiji says, ‘I am number one, there is no number two.’ Now I have forgotten the question.” Even Yadav cannot control his laughter at this point.

At another point in the road show, a picture showing Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav trying to avoid electrical wires went viral on social media, and more than one wag had a thing or two to say.

Rahul is so scared of electric wires while Akhilesh looks confident, he knows there is no power in UP. pic.twitter.com/eVi0RRZMwT — Mahesh Jagga (@MaheshJagga) January 30, 2017

Akhilesh: Rahul bhaiyya #DaroMat ye UP hai

RaGa: Bhai apna time itna kharab chal raha hai ki UP me bhi bijli aa sakti hai. pic.twitter.com/TWrAuo3ubG — PhD in Bak*****!! (@Atheist_Krishna) January 30, 2017

Some fake news got spread as well.

News that Rahul Gandhi got electrocuted in Agra (UP) is incorrect, the wire which fell on Gandhi was not a live wire. — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 1, 2016

In the rest of the joint press conference, the duo took digs at Narendra Modi, demonetisation and suggested why their alliance was the best thing to happen to UP.

“This is an alliance for the progress, prosperity and peace of UP,” Gandhi said. “And it will fight against the BJP’s divisive politics of anger and for the youth and development of the state,” he said at the press conference.

“People want this alliance to be successful,” added Yadav. “If the cycle gets a hand then imagine how fast the cycle can move. These are the wheels of development. There is no doubt that we will get more than 300 seats.” He also referred to Modi’s election campaign: “Ache din waalon ne ache din dikhaaye nai” (Those who meant to show us the good days haven’t shown us the good days).

Play Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav joint press conference.

The alliance was decided on January 22 and while there are disagreements between the two parties about allocation of seats, the Congress will get 105 and the SP will get 298 of the 403 assembly seats in the UP elections scheduled between February 11 and March 8.

Not everyone is pleased with the alliance. “SP was capable enough to contest and win elections alone, there was no need for the alliance,” SP patriarch Mulayam Singh said on Sunday, explaining why he wouldn’t campaign for the alliance. “What about our leaders who could not get a ticket due to the alliance? What will they do for five years?”

#WATCH Mulayam Singh Yadav says he is against SP-Congress alliance and he won't campaign for them pic.twitter.com/rvdlFR13vt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 29, 2017

He later backtracked, and said, all candidates of the alliance will get a “blessing” from him.