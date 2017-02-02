funny bone

Watch: Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav's road show in Lucknow quickly became a comedy of errors

No one makes fun of the Congress vice-president better than himself.

by 

Luck doesn’t seem to favour Congress scion Rahul Gandhi. In January, he took a page out of the prime minister’s book with an aggressive speech against demonetisation and Narendra Modi in Delhi. But he’s back to being the butt of jokes on social media. When he’s not busy waking up “last night in the morning”, he fumbles his way through press conferences.

Recently, after the Congress vice-president and Uttar Pradesh’s Samajwadi Party Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav joined hands in what they termed a “historic alliance” between their parties for the UP elections, the duo took out a 12-km road show and rally in Lucknow. The video above catches Gandhi in one of his signature faux pas moments.

When a representative of the the “number one” local news channel J News asked Gandhi what their alliance offers Muslims since the BJP hasn’t singled a single candidate from the religion.

“Modiji also says I am number one,” Gandhi responded. “Just like you said, ‘I am number one.’ The only difference between you and him is that you say, ‘I am number one and he is number two.’ But Modiji says, ‘I am number one, there is no number two.’ Now I have forgotten the question.” Even Yadav cannot control his laughter at this point.

At another point in the road show, a picture showing Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav trying to avoid electrical wires went viral on social media, and more than one wag had a thing or two to say.

Some fake news got spread as well.

In the rest of the joint press conference, the duo took digs at Narendra Modi, demonetisation and suggested why their alliance was the best thing to happen to UP.

“This is an alliance for the progress, prosperity and peace of UP,” Gandhi said. “And it will fight against the BJP’s divisive politics of anger and for the youth and development of the state,” he said at the press conference.

“People want this alliance to be successful,” added Yadav. “If the cycle gets a hand then imagine how fast the cycle can move. These are the wheels of development. There is no doubt that we will get more than 300 seats.” He also referred to Modi’s election campaign: “Ache din waalon ne ache din dikhaaye nai” (Those who meant to show us the good days haven’t shown us the good days).

Play
Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav joint press conference.

The alliance was decided on January 22 and while there are disagreements between the two parties about allocation of seats, the Congress will get 105 and the SP will get 298 of the 403 assembly seats in the UP elections scheduled between February 11 and March 8.

Not everyone is pleased with the alliance. “SP was capable enough to contest and win elections alone, there was no need for the alliance,” SP patriarch Mulayam Singh said on Sunday, explaining why he wouldn’t campaign for the alliance. “What about our leaders who could not get a ticket due to the alliance? What will they do for five years?”

He later backtracked, and said, all candidates of the alliance will get a “blessing” from him.

Play
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Your home’s air quality is probably twenty times worse compared to the WHO standard

Here’s what you can do about it.

Shutterstock and Pixabay

While the deplorable state of air quality in Indian cities is well known, indoor air quality does not usually come up in the umpteen discussions on pollution. Indoor air pollution is caused by the release and suspension of pollutants indoors in homes, offices etc. It can be just as harmful to health, as it tends to be more concentrated than the air outdoors.

The indoor air pollutants most commonly found in urban India emerge from seemingly harmless day-to-day activities. Invisible volatile organic compounds (VOCs), for example, are released by perfumes, paints, heated plastics, household cleaners, carpets, furniture etc. Upholstery, especially, acts as a trap for VOCs and PM2.5 (fine particulate matter). Long-term exposure to VOCs is known to be detrimental to health - effects range from eye and throat irritation to damage to liver, kidneys and central nervous system.

Living particles (dust mites, mould, mildew, airborne bacteria, pet dander etc.) too permeate the indoor environment. Coupled with tobacco smoke, they are among the major triggers of asthma in children. From mould on shower curtains, pillows, blankets, stuffed animals to pet hair on carpets and floors, these asthma triggers can be found everywhere.

Any and every household product that releases emissions of some kind is potentially polluting. Cooking equipment like a gas stove, for example, can release carbon monoxide and nitrogen dioxide as by-products - common complaints associated with the two are headaches, sustained fatigue and inflammation eyes, nose and throat. Even broken CFLs and tube lights emit small amounts of mercury, a known neurotoxin.

The prospect of tackling indoor pollution can sound intimidating to homeowners. However, there are steps you can take today to help mitigate the levels of indoor pollution in your house. Proper ventilation, regular cleaning of AC filters and adjustment of humidity levels can help reduce the density of pollutants. If your home houses elderly parents, young kids, expecting mothers, someone with a respiratory ailment or even pets whose dander could aggravate health problems, it is essential that you invest in an air purifier. Honeywell’s Air Touch range of air purifiers employ a three-stage purification process which can remove more than 99% of indoor pollutants - including fine pollutants such as PM2.5 (particulate matter). This is crucial because with the daily household activities such as cooking, cleaning and so on, the PM2.5 levels can go up to as much as 500, while the WHO standard cites 25 to be the ideal upper limit. Honeywell’s Air Touch range is comprised of air purifiers that do not release ozone (known to worsen respiratory conditions) as a by-product. One of the products, Air Touch I8 specifically, comes with a real time PM2.5 display that helps you monitor the quality of air you are breathing. You can see the air quality improving as the purifier does its job. Most importantly, the technology is certified from the Indian Medical Academy for preventive health and is recommended for Indian homes by them. To see just how Honeywell’s air purifiers can put you at ease, watch the video below.

Play

To learn more about the technology behind Honeywell’s air purifiers and the range of products on offer, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Honeywell and not by the Scroll editorial team.