Watch: Stephen Colbert agonises over the damage Trump has caused in one week (laughs included)

Donald Trump’s first week in White House has been highly eventful, to say the least.

No wonder The Late Show host Stephen Colbert didn’t pull his punches back in his first episode since Trump took over as US president.

“You ever regret going on vacation?” he asked. “Take the week off, they said. America will still be here when you get back they said. How much damage could he do in a week?”

He went on to analyse the extent of damage caused by the US president in his first week. From the controversial immigration ban to replacing Obamacare, Colbert had a lot to cover.

“You gotta give the guy credit. He can really get a lot of stuff undone. From Obamacare to climate change to torture, he’s already moved the country back to 2004. If this keeps up, pretty soon I’m gonna launch ‘The Colbert Report,’” he said.

He also spoke about Steve Bannon (who has been placed on the National Security Council) and previously worked as Trump’s chief executive officer during the presidential campaign. Colbert was particularly miffed about Bannon calling Trump’s voters “working-class hobbits”.

He said, “Hey, now you’ve gone too far. You might be the dark media genius behind the biggest electoral upset in American history, you might be playing footsie with Neo-Nazis, but now we’re talking Tolkien. That’s a subject that I happen to know a little bit about.”