Title

× Close

Video

News. Politics. Culture

American presidents

Watch: Stephen Colbert agonises over the damage Trump has caused in one week (laughs included)

'You gotta give the guy credit. He can really get a lot of stuff undone.'

by 
Play

Donald Trump’s first week in White House has been highly eventful, to say the least.

No wonder The Late Show host Stephen Colbert didn’t pull his punches back in his first episode since Trump took over as US president.

“You ever regret going on vacation?” he asked. “Take the week off, they said. America will still be here when you get back they said. How much damage could he do in a week?”

He went on to analyse the extent of damage caused by the US president in his first week. From the controversial immigration ban to replacing Obamacare, Colbert had a lot to cover.

“You gotta give the guy credit. He can really get a lot of stuff undone. From Obamacare to climate change to torture, he’s already moved the country back to 2004. If this keeps up, pretty soon I’m gonna launch ‘The Colbert Report,’” he said.

He also spoke about Steve Bannon (who has been placed on the National Security Council) and previously worked as Trump’s chief executive officer during the presidential campaign. Colbert was particularly miffed about Bannon calling Trump’s voters “working-class hobbits”.

He said, “Hey, now you’ve gone too far. You might be the dark media genius behind the biggest electoral upset in American history, you might be playing footsie with Neo-Nazis, but now we’re talking Tolkien. That’s a subject that I happen to know a little bit about.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BULLETIN BY 

Five memes that explain why you need a toothpaste for your payday

That payday smile won’t shine itself.

Five memes that explain why you need a toothpaste for your payday
Image credit:  publicdomainpictures.net

At the end of the month, every salaried professional experiences a wide range of feelings. First, there’s extreme possessiveness - after spending several days trying to live off whatever little is left from paying bills and all those shopping binges, you’re understandably cranky and unwilling to part with the cash you have.

Giphy
Giphy

Then the week of payday arrives and you can finally breathe a sigh of relief again. As the glorious day comes closer, you can’t contain your excitement.

Giphy
Giphy

And then payday dawns and the world gets to behold an interesting phenomenon - your payday-wala smile. It is instantly recognizable as something different and special - it stretches across your face, from ear to ear and is mirrored on the faces of your colleagues. Soon the excitement wears off and you are at complete peace. You have worked hard, you’ve earned your keep, you are in Zen mode.

Giphy
Giphy

But is there a way to make payday even happier? And make your payday smile last even longer? You may be astonished to learn there is. A way that will make you so much happier – your smile will gradually consume most of your face and need extra grooming. In fact, you might have to consider getting a special toothpaste, the Happier Toothpaste to care for the smile you have on that happier payday.

So how can you get more salary in-hand on your payday? Simple – invest in Equity Linked Savings Schemes or ELSS. These are open-ended equity Mutual Funds, with a 3 year lock-in period, that not only help you save tax but also have potential for wealth creation.

Giphy
Giphy

The icing on the cake is that the dividends from these funds are also tax free. So ELSS means more salary in-hand for you today, more potential growth for you tomorrow! To know more about ELSS and to get your own Happier Toothpaste, click here.

Statutory Details: Axis Mutual Fund has been established as a Trust under the Indian Trusts Act, 1882, sponsored by Axis Bank Ltd. (liability restricted to Rs. 1 Lakh). Trustee: Axis Mutual Fund Trustee Ltd. Investment Manager: Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd. (the AMC). Risk Factors:Axis Bank Ltd. is not liable or responsible for any loss or shortfall resulting from the operation of the scheme.

Mutual Fund Investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Axis Mutual Fund and not by the Scroll editorial team.

× Close

PreviousNext