Thousands now gathered at JFK's international arrivals gate to protest Trump's executive order — "Build the wall?" "WE'LL TEAR IT DOWN!" pic.twitter.com/3mJZTPt6V6 — Jack Smith IV (@JackSmithIV) January 28, 2017

On Friday, US President Donald Trump enacted an anti-immigration order that sent shock waves around the world. With his order, Trump suspended “entry of all refugees to the United States for 120 days, barred Syrian refugees indefinitely, and blocked entry into the United States for 90 days for citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen,” according to a New York Times report.

A United States federal judge brought temporary relief to the immigrants trapped in airports by blocking “part of the president’s actions, preventing the government from deporting some arrivals who found themselves ensnared by the presidential order,” according to the same article.

According to a Vox report, hundreds of protestors came out against Trump’s order at US airports from New York to San Francisco. The video above shows protests at New York’s John F Kennedy airport where slogans such as “Build the wall?” “We’ll tear it down!” and “I-L-L-E-G-A-L, this shit is illegal!” were chanted to drum beats. The videos below show similar scenes in San Francisco, Denver, Washington, and Chicago.

Thousands gathered now at SFO!! pic.twitter.com/GCKZOSySHf — Ayelet Waldman (@ayeletw) January 29, 2017

#Live: More footage of the growing protest outside O'Hare airport ag. Trump's immigration bans, chanting refugees are welcome. #MuslimbanChi pic.twitter.com/BQJcrgtBI3 — The Chicago Reporter (@ChicagoReporter) January 29, 2017