In the traditional Chinese calendar, every year is named after one of the 12 animals in the Chinese zodiac – rat, ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, sheep, monkey, rooster, dog or pig – with every animal making an appearance once in 12 years.

The year of the rooster has just arrived.

No wonder, then, that a troop of men in uniform decided to celebrate with a special (you could call it bizarre) “chicken dance”.

The video above was posted by The People’s Daily, a newspaper run by the Chinese Communist Party.

For those familiar with the western version of the “Chicken Dance” on The Birdie Song (performed on individual initiative below), the Chinese version is even better when it comes to showing dancing skills.