Finally, a breath of fresh air in politics. An independent candidate in the Uttar Pradesh elections has decided to state what many knew but no one admitted.

“My only motive to enter politics is to earn money and invest it,” said Gopal Chaudhary of Agra South constituency to news agency ANI (video above).

As satire goes, this is uncomfortably close to the truth. It’s not clear yet how serious Chaudhary is.

He said that he is jumping on the bandwagon for the same reason as many others. “Everyone enters politics to earn money and build their houses.”

Admitting that he lacks experience in politics, he said he can “fool people to get votes” by taking a jibe at the prime minister. “If someone can fool a nation of 125 crore people and become the prime minister, I’m sure he has the talent to do so. I’ll do the same.”

Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats, more than any other Indian state. Polls will be held in seven phases, from February 11 to March 8, and results declared on March 11.