Play

In October 2016, the Bengaluru government announced plans for a 6.7-km elevated road that would adversely affect the “green heart” of India’s IT hub. It would mean demolishing Balabrooi, a guesthouse which once hosted Rabindranath Tagore and Mahatma Gandhi, five holes of a 139-year-old golf course, and nearly 800 of the city’s oldest trees.

Later that month, people of all ages took to the streets and held placards that read: “steel flyover beda” – steel flyover not wanted. Following these protests, the National Green Tribunal stayed the construction and asked for a report.

The final arguments for and against the Rs 1,800-crore project from Chalukya Circle to Hebbal Junction will be heard by the southern bench of the NGT on January 30.

But before that, a mockumentary has decided to give a voice to those “who are rarely heard in the popular media...the imaginary ones”.

Made by actors Rajeev Ravindranathan and Prashanth Nair, the satire features comedian Danish Sait, commentator and columnist Charu Sharma, and a whole host of other characters who are seen to support the steel flyover – #steelflyoverbeku, or, we want the steel flyover.

The idea, of course, is to mock the people who supposedly want the elevated road. But the government does not agree.

“Lakhs of people, who commute on that route every day, understand the need for a bridge to ease traffic,” Bengaluru development minister K J George recently told The Times of India. “However, only a few thousands have expressed opposition to the project. Some people, who own private jets and use the HAL airport to fly away, are behind this. They don’t understand the plight of regular commuters.”