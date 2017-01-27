If not for anything else, US President Donald Trump’s campaign will go down in history for offering “alternative facts”. Speaking about the press secretary Sean Spicer’s briefing insisting Donald Trump’s inauguration had a record attendance, senior White House aide Kellyanne Conway denied Spicer’s comments were lies. They were, she said, “alternative facts”.

According to The Guardian, sales of George Orwell’s landmark 1984 shot up in the days after her comments and comparisons were made to many terms in the dystopian novel, such as “newspeak” and “doublethink”.

In the video above, New York-based internet celebrity Randy Rainbow has a thing or two to say (or sing) about “alternative facts”. Rainbow uses a song from the classic musical Cats (video below) to make fun of the White House aide’s remarks.

“Are you out of your mind? Are you totally gone? Is your weave in too tight? Is there booze in your cup? Are you pulling my leg? Are you putting me on? Do you think you make sense…when you make this shit up?”

And he follows up with his own version of “alternative facts”.

“Was the crowd big or small? Did you see it or not? Is he building a wall? Is he scared of a leak? Is he tweeting too much? Does it seem like a lot? Can you answer a question without double speak? … Does Melania Trump really sleep upside down? Does the hair on his head match his hair on his back? Do you look in his eyes when you polish his crown? Was your outfit from Gucci or the Toys R Us rack?”