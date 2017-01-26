Play

In 1950, the price of 10 grams of gold was around Rs 90. In the United States, Senator Joseph McCarthy grew in influence, bringing with him an era of persecution. Charles M Schulz began syndicating his universally beloved comic strip Peanuts. And on January 26, 1950, 67 years to this day, India celebrated its first Republic Day.

Fifteen thousand people gathered in New Delhi to witness the march of 3,000 officers from three different armed forces and police.

The video above by British Pathe captures scenes from the historic event. Sukarno, Indonesia’s first president, was the chief guest at the event.

(Photo - Homai Vyarawalla ) pic.twitter.com/C0EhJ3Yg8W — indianhistorypics (@IndiaHistorypic) January 26, 2017

First day of the constituent assembly on 9 December, 1946. Credit: Wikimedia commons.

This is what the streets of Delhi looked like in the year of the first Republic Day, restored from 8mm footage.

The video below is from a ceremony in 1969, shot in colour.