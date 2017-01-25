Play

A new business park and a 707-metre tall skyscraper will come up in the city of Wuhan in China. It was a residential site earlier, with 19 blocks of flats that had to be demolished.

In an age where people can’t have enough of anything from cats to food on the internet, demolition too has become the subject of rivetting videos. Especially when shot with two cameras, and given the disaster movie treatment, as in this case.

In the video above, the job is completed in 10 seconds flat with five tonnes of explosives. The sheer speed of it all led some people to question the country’s building standards.

Others tried a dose of whataboutery.

Still others questioned the demolished standards.

For some, it was a time to delve into long debunked conspiracy theories.