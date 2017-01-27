Watch: Dubai offers a glimpse into the future of firefighting, using jetpack technology
This could be straight out of a superhero movie.
If there’s a fire at a beach-front resort, or if a ship is on fire, what do you do for a quick solution? Dubai has found the answer.
Dubai Civil Defence has released a video highlighting new technology meant to combat fire incidents. Firemen rush across the harbour on jet skis, in this case towards a simulated car fire on a bridge.
It loos like a sci-fi film as the fireman then rises out of the water, seemingly suspended in mid-air while dousing the flames.
The technology aims to reduce the time it takes to respond to fire emergencies and save lives. Thermal cameras are mounted on a device, with objective of locating people trapped in a boat or building without wasting precious time.
The firefighters get to work with a jet ski that comes equipped with a water jetpack and a hose.