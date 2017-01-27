Play

If there’s a fire at a beach-front resort, or if a ship is on fire, what do you do for a quick solution? Dubai has found the answer.

Dubai Civil Defence has released a video highlighting new technology meant to combat fire incidents. Firemen rush across the harbour on jet skis, in this case towards a simulated car fire on a bridge.

It loos like a sci-fi film as the fireman then rises out of the water, seemingly suspended in mid-air while dousing the flames.

The technology aims to reduce the time it takes to respond to fire emergencies and save lives. Thermal cameras are mounted on a device, with objective of locating people trapped in a boat or building without wasting precious time.

The firefighters get to work with a jet ski that comes equipped with a water jetpack and a hose.