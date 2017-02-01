Play

A wild orangutan takes pride in her work as she learns to saw on her own. It may not sound like much, till we realise that the orangutan is from the wild and this is uncharted territory for her.

She picks up the saw and works out on her own how to use it, even admiring her work at one point.

The clip is from the BBC series Spy in the Wild, and even features an animatronic version which gives the real one stiff competition. But our orangutan is easily able to maintain her grip and hold the tree branch in place as she works furiously.

Past research has indicated that orangutans are highly intelligent and can even plan for future needs. For instance, in an experiment, researchers discovered that, when given a choice, orangutans have the ability to choose the right tool to get a prize an hour later.