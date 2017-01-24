The mannequin challenge was one of the cool and catchy video concepts that went viral in 2016. The challenge involves asking people to freeze and filming them.

In 2017, ad agency Autumn Worldwide has brought a twist to it (video above), cleverly linking the original challenge to the behaviour of passive passers-by during the alleged mass molestation during new year’s eve celebrations in Bangalore, which saw shocking incidents despite the presence of nearly 1,500 police personnel. From the city’s Kammanahalli neighbourhood, CCTV footage emerged of two men on scooter molesting a woman.

With the incident is already fading from public memory, this ad is a reminder that public apathy is also to blame.