After Friday’s inauguration ceremony for the 45th president of the United States, Donald Trump, the new president’s office has been hard at work denying that attendance was poor. While press secretary Sean Spicer accused journalists of “minimising the enormous support” for Trump’s inauguration, according to The Guardian, the video below, a time-lapse of the entire ceremony by PBS, makes clear that the attendance was way behind Barack Obama’s inauguration numbers of 1.8 million attendees.

But there were huge crowds all right. Only, they were protesting against Trump, not celebrating the inauguration. Hundreds of thousands of women marched towards Washington as part of a movement to protest against racism, misogyny and a hatred of minorities.

Around 500,000 protestors lined up in Washington during Trump’s inauguration, outnumbering his supporters by a huge margin. The video above shot from a terrace near the area, offers a view of the extraordinary numbers present.

Play



Here are videos of a 36-degree hyper-lapse view, and another taken from a helicopter, both revealing the dimensions of this protest.

Play

We’re in a helicopter high over the #WomensMarch in Chicago. Watch on Facebook Live https://t.co/GDmAzq0f6k pic.twitter.com/EmQJbjzBtu — CNN (@CNN) January 21, 2017

In the video below, women of all ages and races explain why they joined a part of the march to the Washington. “This march is not about Donald Trump because it transcends Donald Trump,” explains Mercy Morganfield, one of the organisers involved with the event in DC. “It’s not about Hilary Clinton because it transcends the 2016 election. It’s for women who don’t even march with us. It’s for women who support the new president. Not that we don’t, because the new president is our president and we do support him. But it’s for all women.”

According to one estimate, between 3.3 million and 4.2 million people marched in the US alone. This video by USA today breaks down the numbers behind the protest. Early figures had suggested that nearly 2.5 million women across the world participated in the event.

Here are videos from marches around the world: in London, Paris, Sydney, Mexico city, Cape Town, Tokyo and Antarctica.

Play

Play

Play