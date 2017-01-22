We have channelled our inner Michael Jackson from time to time, singing his songs in attempted falsetto or failing with the moonwalk in the bathroom.

Here’s a performer who isn’t shy of showing off his talent in the same department.

The video was posted by Chatter Chowk, a digital news platform from Pakistan and viewers couldn’t get enough of it. With the dance being referred to as the outcome of what happens “when your inner Michael Jackson meets your outer Molvi”, there was some wishful thinking on Twitter.

@iMoosabhai aisa moulvi hota toh sab namaaz padne jaate. @ChatterChowk — Rifa (@a_bit_too_much) January 19, 2017

The performer’s moves appear to resemble those of Madhu Singh, another MJ fan who won hearts on the reality TV show Britain’s Got Talent in 2008. Singh broke all kinds of stereotypes when he fused Jackson’s trademark moves with Bhangra steps.

The judges were bemused at the auditions when Singh entered the stage with a broom stick to interrupt his dance partner Suleman Mirza’s rather perfect moonwalk and pirouettes. What followed (in the video below) was perhaps the most hilarious tribute to the pop star, who died in 2009. Together, they came to be known as “Signature”, and their blend of energetic pop and bhangra prompted standing ovations till the final rounds of the show.

Play Signature at the auditions of 'Britain's Got Talent' in 2008.

With no professional background in dancing but just passion, the duo were praised for their creativity on the show. “You’re two ordinary guys doing ordinary day jobs and by night you do this crazy act,” Piers Morgan had remarked in the final episode of the show.

Signature’s popularity may not be the same today, but Mirza and Singh did go down in the history of sharing their love for Michael Jackson through their culture and identity as immigrants and of course, lovers of dance.