From “beating” Olympic medallists at wrestling and making controversial statements in reality television shows, to commenting on the latest in news and politics, India’s self-styled godmen know how to keep the buzz alive.

“What beauty is to a woman, valour is to a man,” begins Sadhguru in his speech about the jallikattu ban and protest. “Jallikattu gave the Tamil youth an opportunity to express their valour, express their competence. Above all, jallikattu has driven rural youth away from alcohol because becoming fit, agile and competent becomes very important in a sport like this.”

While going on to add that bulls are never injured during the sport, despite evidence to the contrary, he adds, “If at all anyone is hurt during the process, it is human beings,” hardly a fact to take comfort in. His final message is a call to ban slaughter houses before any step is taken against jallikattu.

“What we need to understand that in Tamil Nadu, Pongal is an even bigger festival than Holi or Diwali,” Sri Sri Ravishankar says in the video below. “People chase and play with their bulls which is an age-old tradition of jallikattu.”