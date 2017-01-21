Play

As half of America said hello to Donald Trump in the White House, the other half said goodbye to Barack Obama. And sailing right in was Stephen Colbert in the most recent episode of The Late Show.

The talk show host focussed on Obama’s last press conference and Trump’s behaviour in the final days leading up to his inauguration.

Obama dwelled on subjects like complexities of peace in West Asia, universal healthcare, jobs and more. Or, as Colbert put it, “Man, I am going to miss being bored.”

One of the things that Obama stressed on, Colbert pointed out, was that big countries shouldn’t be invading smaller countries. But during the new president’s term, he said, “Trump and Putin are going to flip a coin to see who gets Denmark.”

When asked about his plans after he walked into the White House, Trump had said that he wanted to get to work on Monday, making great deals for America. To which Colbert responded with, “Again, I just want to point out...you’re president from noon on Friday.”