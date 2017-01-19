Just a few days ago, Apple released its first big TV spot for its dangling earphone buds – no cords! – or Air Pods, featuring some great moves.

Did we hear you ask, “How soon before an Indian version?”

Very soon. Here’s the original ad, followed by the Indian parody, created by comic artist Cyril Dabs.

Play

The Indian version of Apple's Ad for the Airpods is so damn realistic. #AirPods #Apple pic.twitter.com/GgiDuoLuN6 — Cyril D (@CyrilDabs) January 16, 2017

Around the time of Apple’s announcement for the iPhone 7, VJ Hoezay had made a video offering his version of what it would be like to brave Mumbai’s unforgiving streets with the air-pods.