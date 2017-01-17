Play

Fans of Pakistani singer Atif Aslam have found another reason to respect and admire the performer.

At a concert in Karachi on Sunday, Aslam noticed a young woman being harassed by men in the crowd. He stopped his performance and gave the men a piece of his mind, asking them, “Have you never seen a girl before?” The incident was filmed on a mobile phone.

The crowd responded by applauding his decision to step up for the woman’s safety. Praise is flowing on Twitter too.

#AtifAslam stopped in the middle of concert & scolded guy who was harassing girls.



This man deserves every bit of respect he has today❤️💖 pic.twitter.com/buPGMj8F3U — Farah💃 (@farah_aadeez) January 15, 2017

Not many individuals would have stopped a performance to stop a woman from being harassed. So much respect 👏🏼👏🏼 I am now a fan #atifaslam — Donna Redman (@Dredman15) January 16, 2017