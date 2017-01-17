Watch: Pakistani singer Atif Aslam saves a woman in the audience from harassment at his show
The singer reprimanded the offenders, ensuring that the woman was escorted to safety.
Fans of Pakistani singer Atif Aslam have found another reason to respect and admire the performer.
At a concert in Karachi on Sunday, Aslam noticed a young woman being harassed by men in the crowd. He stopped his performance and gave the men a piece of his mind, asking them, “Have you never seen a girl before?” The incident was filmed on a mobile phone.
The crowd responded by applauding his decision to step up for the woman’s safety. Praise is flowing on Twitter too.