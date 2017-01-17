Play

The ubiquitous notes of the horn associated with the Indian Premier League are now being used in a video that protests against the ban on jallikattu, Tamil Nadu’s bull-taming ritual. Made by the People’s Art and Literary Association, a 30-year-old culture organisation based in Chennai, the video features scenes from bull fights, footage from the Una protests, and Spanish bullfighting to make a case that the government has been “anti-Tamil” all along, according to Kannaioan Ramdoss, editor of the organisation.

The official description of the video: “This song exhorts the supporters of jallikattu to understand the ban and the deliberate indifference shown by the Modi Govt towards this issue, in the context of Sangh’s contempt for Tamil culture and NewDelhi’s disdain towards Tamil Nadu.”

It’s difficult to gauge what purpose the particularly outlandish visuals, such as a cartoon version of Prime Minister Narendra Modi flying around in a tiny airplane, an animated cow performing karate stunts, or an extremely gratuitous opening shot of India’s favourite bovine creature answering nature’s call, are meant to serve.

There have been widespread arrests in Tamil Nadu for attempting to defy the ban.

In the past, Kovan, a singer from the group, had been arrested for composing a song against the J Jayalalithaa administration’s liquor policy in Tamil Nadu.