Play

Towards the end of 2016, London-based cinematographer Tom Welsh wanted to take a trip away from the bustle of the city. He decided to stay away from technology and work, taking only his camera.

The result is a beautiful glimpse into Alaska’s raw beauty, through a memorable journey on a train, a plane and a 4x4 allowed Welsh to reflect and absorb.

The trip was triggered in part by environmental activist Bob Marshall’s book The Problem of the Wilderness, which is about Alaska in the 20th century. The sights Welsh saw culminated in a video featuring beautiful imagery from the jpurney, along with a passage from the book.

“It is well to reflect that the wilderness furnishes perhaps the best opportunity for pure aesthetic enjoyment. This requires that beauty be observed as a unity, and that for the brief duration of any pure aesthetic experience the cognition of the observed object must completely fill the spectator’s cosmos.”

Besides the wondrous views, the video is a strong reminder of the beauty that we can open ourselves to when we fall off the grid.