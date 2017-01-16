Play

Over the last week, four young men – from the BSF, the Central Reserve Police Force, the Sashastra Seema Bal and the Army – have taken to social media to vent their frustrations about their working conditions. All four of the videos went viral and sparked a storm on social media.

In the wake of these videos, Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat declared that soldiers shouldn’t use social media to vent, but use formal channels of complaint. “Whatever complaints they have, they can address it through the excellent grievance redressal mechanism we have.” ANI reported Rawat as saying. “Anyone, irrespective of rank and service can reach out to me directly.”

Less than a day had passed after the comment when yet another video emerged. This time it isn’t an appeal, however, for it appears to be a recording at a private gathering. “It has been 10 months now, I am not getting days off; all the tears have fallen from her eyes. The one who is married to us feels neither married nor unmarried,” sings one of the soldiers in the video in Punjabi, reported The Hindu. The report also said that soldiers had to survive on “pickle and roti” while people in cities went to five-star hotels for meals.



