Donald Trump’s first press conference in almost six months wasn’t spared by Saturday Night Live, as Alec Baldwin gleefully returned to play the US president-elect.

Baldwin and his fellow actors took on several subjects, including Trump’s plans for his business empire, celebrities refusing to perform at his inauguration, and and the intelligence memos about Russia having compromising information about him.

Baldwin’s Trump said he would pass on the responsibilities of his business empire to his sons. “You can tell they’re good businessmen because of how slicked-back their hair is.”

Sasheer Zamata plays a reporter in the episode, questioning Trump about Obamacare and his strategy for replacing it. Trump’s response: he would change the name to the Affordable Care Act (its official name).

When Zamata wondered about the people who could die if Obamacare is taken away, he got a confident rebuttal. “Listen, sweetheart, I’m about to be president. We’re all going to die.”

The real Donald Trump’s reaction?