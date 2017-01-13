Play

For those who have always feared western classical music, here’s an easy solution. All the Beethoven, Mozart, Chopin, Brahms, Schubert, Tchaikovsky, Schumann, and more you want – in just six minutes.

For the second time, Grant Woolard has combined the most recognisable passages from the works of these legendary composers into one seamless easy-on-the-year piece, featuring just one instrument. The composers are helpfully identified in the video as each passage is played.

The outcome, of course, is just melody, and none of the grandeur or nuance of the original 52 compositions by the 31 composers featured here. Still, for those who are afraid to venture in, this is a good place to start.

The last time Woolard did this was in August 2016. One of his listeners took up his challenge to name the 57 famous classical tunes by 33 composers in the right order.

Woolard’s previous work includes a mashup of Disney songs and even a video that graded famous speeches (videos below).

