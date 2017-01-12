Play

“What welfare do we get…we don’t get any pensions, no ex-servicemen quota, no medical benefits…don’t we deserve this…Please spread the message and share this video as much as possible...”

This is what Central Reserve Police Force Jawan Jeet Singh said in a video posted to social media in the wake of a political storm caused by the revelations of BSF constable Tej Singh Bahadur in four videos uploaded to his Facebook profile.

In the rest of the video, Singh, a 26-year-old CRPF jawan who is from Mathura and is deployed in Mount Abu, alleged discrimination in the treatment meted out to paramilitary forces, as compared to the Army. “We don’t have any problem with the facilities given to the Indian Army,” Singh said. “They should get the facilities. But why this discrimination towards us?”

He goes on to outline the work done by CRPF: “We offer security during polls whether it’s a Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha or municipal or a gram panchayat election. We secure public sites like airports, religious shrines, temples, mosques, gurudwaras.”

Singh also alleged apathy towards the paramilitary forces, “There’s no one to address our pain. Are we not entitled to it? Even after doing our duty?”

Responding to the video, the CRPF rejected the claims. “What the Jawan said doesn’t concern CRPF,” Director General K Durga Prasad told Indiatimes. “He is talking of pay parity and other anomalies which have been taken up with 7th pay commission.”