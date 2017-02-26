Video: 'Do we belong in the US?' asks widow of Indian engineer murdered in Kansas. Who will answer?
“I need an answer from the government...What are they going to do to stop this hate crime?”
Two days after her husband was shot at a bar in Olathe city in the US, Srinivas Kuchibhotla’s widow Sunayana Dumala publicly sought some answers.
Kuchibhotla, 32, was killed by Kansas city native Adam Purinton, 51, who yelled “get out of my country” before shooting at him and his fellow Indian engineer friend Alok Madasani, 32, at Austins Bar & Grill in Olathe.
“He did not deserve a death like this,” said Dumala at a news conference organised by GPS-maker Garmin where aviation engineer Srinivas worked. The 32-year-old widow spoke about how her husband would reassure her when she had qualms about safety in the US by telling her that “only good things happen to good people”.
Dumala’s concerns came from the earlier shooting incidents and the rise of hate crimes.
Another victim of the incident, 24-year-old Ian Grillot of Grandview, Washington, who tried to intervene was said to be in fair condition at Kansas Hospital, while Madasani had been discharged. “I was just doing what anyone should have done. It’s not about where he’s from, or ethnicity. We’re all humans,” said Grillot in a video recorded from his hospital bed.
Many critics of US President Donald Trump have pointed to the fact that he has maintained silence over the incident. It is widely feared that his anti-immigration, anti-Muslim policies may fuel an increase in hate crimes.