“Being your First Lady has been the greatest honour of my life and I hope I’ve made you proud.”

That was one of Michelle Obama’s final statements as the First Lady of the United States, aka FLOTUS. Everyone present was moved to tears, including the outgoing US President Barack Obama.

But what really got everyone emotional was Michelle’s passionately inspirational talk to American youngsters to rise up against discrimination. Her powerful speech is in the video below, with this specific appeal starting at 12:58.

“Lead by example with hope. Never fear,” Michelle told her audience, referring to President-elect Donald Trump’s use of fear to whip up hatred against immigrants.

Even though this was her last message as the First Lady, Michelle Obama said she plans to be around. “And know that I will be with you, rooting for you and working to support you, for the rest of my life.”

While her speech is being applauded for providing a message that Americans can fall back on for the next four years under Trump’s presidency, others in the White House, too, have echoed similar sentiments directed at Trump.

President Obama expressed the need to govern a “united not divided” nation and Vice President Joe Biden urged Trump to “grow up” in his interview with PBS Newshour (video below).

WATCH TONIGHT: @VP Joe Biden tells President-elect @realDonaldTrump, "Grow up, Donald ... Time to be an adult." pic.twitter.com/hhpIaIDhRo — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) January 5, 2017

Although Barack Obama’s final speech hasn’t been made yet, The Daily Show invited comedians Key & Peele to perform a comedy sketch of Obama’s final speech, with his “angry translator” Luther, in the video below.