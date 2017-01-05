Don't try this at home: This video shows how a former banker turned his house into a marijuana farm
Syed Shahed Hussain, the accused, was arrested while selling marijuana to a customer on Sunday.
You can use the vast storehouse of DIY videos on the internet for many things, from idling away the hours to learning how to play the guitar. Thirty-three-year-old Syed Hussain decided these things were not for him. He taught himself how to cultivate marijuana.
Using LED lights as a replacement for sunlight and air conditioners to maintain the right temperature, Hussain, a former bank employee, converted his his three-bedroom apartment in Hyderabad into a mini-farm with nearly nine kilograms of the banned herb.
In all, reported India Today online, police seized “8.6 kg of ganja, 40 pots containing ganja plants and a two-wheeler besides Rs 32,200 from the accused”. The video above uncovers the full extent of Hussain’s in-house marijuana farm.
While Hussain took precautions to cover his tracks by “using different methods to kill the foul smell”, Additional DCP Task Force N Koti Reddy said the police caught him in the act of trying to sell the drug on Sunday.