You can use the vast storehouse of DIY videos on the internet for many things, from idling away the hours to learning how to play the guitar. Thirty-three-year-old Syed Hussain decided these things were not for him. He taught himself how to cultivate marijuana.

Using LED lights as a replacement for sunlight and air conditioners to maintain the right temperature, Hussain, a former bank employee, converted his his three-bedroom apartment in Hyderabad into a mini-farm with nearly nine kilograms of the banned herb.

In all, reported India Today online, police seized “8.6 kg of ganja, 40 pots containing ganja plants and a two-wheeler besides Rs 32,200 from the accused”. The video above uncovers the full extent of Hussain’s in-house marijuana farm.

While Hussain took precautions to cover his tracks by “using different methods to kill the foul smell”, Additional DCP Task Force N Koti Reddy said the police caught him in the act of trying to sell the drug on Sunday.